Burns Lake Rotary Club investing in youth

The Burns Lake Rotary Club has awarded two very deserving young people who have spent their teenage years as examples of “Service Above Self”, the motto of rotary.

Recently, Mollie McAdam and Ashley Philip, were awarded rotary’s Bill Petersen Scholarships.

Recipients of this award have contributed positively to the community and, they must be intending to continue to post secondary education.

These two Lakes District Secondary School (LDSS) students achieved Honours with Distinction upon graduation, while juggling volunteer work at places such as the Pines, the Burns Lake Public Library, the Burns Lake Bike Club and the Omineca Ski Club. They have also been involved in positive change by participating in the social justice committee, co-founding the girls support girls group within LDSS and representing their student body on the district and provincial Student Voice.

McAdam looks forward to continuing her studies at Thompson Rivers University in pursuit of an Undergraduate Degree. Phillip plans to attend the University of Victoria beginning studies at the Faculty of Engineering.

Recognizing that a community’s future success rests on the back of our young people, the Burns Lake Rotary Club continues to invest in youth and encourages the value of volunteerism and service to others.

According to Burns Lake Rotary Club President Heather Anchikoski the process of choosing these recipients is always very difficult. She said club members have vetted many youths that have been working within the Lakes District throughout the years and have been responsible for positive change through volunteering and working.

“It is so inspiring to see the number of our young adults that are working to achieve a more positive life for the elderly and their peers,” notes Anchikoski. “These awards recognize our recipients, and in addition the process connects club members to many youths. It has made us very optimistic when we look to the future in their hands.”

