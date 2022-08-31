Burns Lake Rotary Club Tweedsmuir trek

The Rotary Club of Burns Lake has just completed their 2022 Tweedsmuir Trek. This year marks the 33 anniversary of this wilderness trip, taking Rotary International Exchange students along with local students for a five day adventure in Tweedsmuir Park. Although the Burns Lake Rotary Club does not have an inbound or outbound exchange student this year, the trek allowed the club to introduce seven of the eight inbound students in the district to the local club members and youth. Six local students, joined the trip, along with boat captains and chaperones. The weather decided to cooperate and participants had the rare privilege of five consecutive days of flat calm waters and sunshine. With the Pondosy Bay Wilderness Resort as home base the group made trips to Sorrel Falls, Pondosy Lake and Sandcabin Bay. This year the exchange students travelled from France, Italy, Belgium, Germany, Austria and Sweden. Many of the volunteers have been participating for years and reminisced about past times in the old kitchen, which Cheslatta Carrier Nation are replacing this week. A revived kitchen will be a very nice refresh to an already fabulous venue. After returning from the park, parents, the club hosted a farewell barbeque at the Omineca Ski Club to end another very successful trip, with some amazing people. (Leone McHugh photos/Lakes District News)