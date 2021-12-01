Burns Lake Rotrary Club auction results

The Burns Lake Rotary Club held its annual auction over several days, and the event was a success, raising $41,972 total.

Like last year, the format was changed a little bit this year due to COVID-19.

According to auction committee co-chair Chantal Tom, the auction opened for bidding on Nov. 12 at noon. “Next, we began the live stream on Nov. 16 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. when the first batch closed. We did two more live streams on Nov. 17, and again on Nov. 18 for the feature items,” said Tom.

Of the $41,972 raised, $37,417 were from winning bids and $3,750 were cash donations. Tom told Lakes District News that the amount of items donated for bidding totalled 305, which was the the second highest amount ever in the 53 years that the auction has been running.

“Lumber was the most popular as well as the homemade baked goods offered by a few locals,” said Tom.

READ MORE: Rotary Club of Prince Rupert to hold annual auction online

READ MORE: Rory Creighton wins Rotary award

Eddie Huband

Multimedia Reporter

eddie.huband@ldnews.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.