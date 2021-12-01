Burns Lake Rotrary Club auction results

High number of donated items compared to previous years

cake

The Burns Lake Rotary Club held its annual auction over several days, and the event was a success, raising $41,972 total.

Like last year, the format was changed a little bit this year due to COVID-19.

According to auction committee co-chair Chantal Tom, the auction opened for bidding on Nov. 12 at noon. “Next, we began the live stream on Nov. 16 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. when the first batch closed. We did two more live streams on Nov. 17, and again on Nov. 18 for the feature items,” said Tom.

Of the $41,972 raised, $37,417 were from winning bids and $3,750 were cash donations. Tom told Lakes District News that the amount of items donated for bidding totalled 305, which was the the second highest amount ever in the 53 years that the auction has been running.

“Lumber was the most popular as well as the homemade baked goods offered by a few locals,” said Tom.

READ MORE: Rotary Club of Prince Rupert to hold annual auction online

READ MORE: Rory Creighton wins Rotary award

Have a story tip? Email:

Eddie Huband
Multimedia Reporter
eddie.huband@ldnews.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Atmospheric river puts more than 100 homes on evacuation alert in Hope
Next story
Report finds 4 of 5 Canadian workers have felt burnout during pandemic

Just Posted

bptv
Hot Topics for Dec. 1

Lucie Fletcher, 5, looks towards her mother Dr. Daniele Behn Smith as registered nurse Erin Thorpe applies the first dose of Pfizer’s pediatric immunization at the University Heights clinic in Victoria, B.C., on Monday, November 29, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Northern, Interior kids will wait until tomorrow for storm-delayed COVID vaccines

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry provides an update on the COVID-19 pandemic at the B.C. legislature, Nov. 16, 2021. (B.C. government photo)
Bars to close across Northern Health region as COVID-19 rules expand

The RCMP arrested, and subsequently released, two more opponents of the Coastal GasLink pipeline for setting up a blockade near the construction site in Houston on Monday morning, Nov. 29. (Gidimt’en Checkpoint/ Facebook)
Resistance activities continue on Houston pipeline construction site, police make 2 more arrests