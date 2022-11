The Burns Lake community came together on Nov. 11 to show respect to veterans all over the world. The ceremony started at 10:45 am with a grand march into LDSS. The ceremony commenced inside LDSS with the singing of O Canada, two minutes of silence. Spectators then had time place poppies on wreaths. A lunch was served at the Legion following the service of chili and hot dogs served up by the wives of the Burns Lake Volunteer Fire Department. (Ted Douglas photos/Lakes District News)