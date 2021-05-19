Burns Lake schools’ successful run at Central Interior Science Fair

Aliana Petersen – Silver Medal Winner. (Submitted/Lakes District News)
Maria Pangerl and Alaina Borne – Bronze Medal Winner. (Submitted/Lakes District News)
Mackenzie Hunter – Silver Medal Winner and the R.E.A.P.S Award. (Submitted/Lakes District News)
Sebastian Wilson and Logan Mailloux - Gold Medal Winner and The Michael Crooks Physics Prize. (Submitted/Lakes District News)
Kacey Wilson – Silver Medal Winner. (Submitted/Lakes District News)

School District 91 (SD 91) students from Burns Lake, have made quite a mark this year at the Central Interior Science Fair (CISE) which was combined with other regions for a provincial BC/Yukon Virtual Science Fair and was held in April.

This year, 11 students have placed in the science fair of which two, Lily Davis for her project Collapsing Bridges and Dylan Stewart for his project Ice Ice Baby from Decker Lake Elementary school (DLES) won gold medals. Davis also won the Engineers and Geoscientists of BC Award and Women in Engineering and Geoscience Award while Stewart won a UNBC Active Minds Award.

Seven students from Francoise Lake Elementary school (FLES) placed in the CISE. Maria Pangerl and Alaina Borne won a Bronze medal for their project Don’t Stain ‘Em, Mackenzie Hunter won a Silver medal as well as the R.E.A.P.S. award for her project Fluffy Feathers, Kacey Wilson won a silver for her project Suck it Up, Aliana Peterson won a silver for her project Hold Your Heart and Logan Mailloux and Sebastian Wilson won gold and The Michael Crooks Physics Prize for their project Icy Hot Wire.

“We are very proud of our students,” said Shondelll Myram of FLES.

One student, Ellie Trottier from William Konkin Elementary School, won a bronze for her project Music & Concentration.

Participants who were selected in the first round of judging moved onto to a second round of virtual judging. The finalists were then selected within the region in which they lived.

Lakes District Secondary School’s (LDSS) Alex Lea stood first for his project Soil Remineralization in the Grade 8-11 category.

Megan Boniface, the district science fair coordinator said that Alex competed within the central interior region and won a gold medal and was also the recipient of several special awards and one grand award namely, the BC Agriculture in the Classroom Foundation Award, BC Institute of Agrologists – Cariboo Central Interior Branch Award, Integris Community Enhancement Award. The Grand Award for Lea was entry to the Canada Wide Science Fair.

“Alex has been selected long with four other students from the central interior region to compete in the Canada Wide Science Fair (CWSF) which will be held virtually from Ottawa this year. This is a very big achievement!” said Boniface.

“LDSS has not had a finalist for the Canada Wide science fair in my six years here. We are very proud of Alex and his dedication to the project and process,” said Heidi Grant, the principal for LDSS.

Of the four students participating at the CWSF from central interior, three are from SD 91. This will be the first time that the CWSF would be held online and the judging will take place in May.

