Burns Lake sees first fire of the season

Only the start of may and Burns Lake is seeing its first fire.

“This appears to be the Eagle Creek FSR Wildfire (R10185). This wildfire was discovered yesterday afternoon, May 3. It is approximately 5 hectares and is suspected to be human caused,” said Casda Thomas, Fire Information Officer for the BC Wildfire Service Northwest Fire Centre.

Today, May 4, there are 13 firefighters onsite and they are making good progress. The fire is 100 per cent wrapped with hose with and firefighters have soaked the entire perimeter with water 10 foot into the blackened edge.

“This is a good time to remind folks to be cautious in all burning activities as cured grass can be extremely flammable, especially in windy conditions. There are currently no open burning prohibitions in effect within the Northwest Fire Centre. However, it is the responsibility of the individual to ensure that burning is done in a safe manner in accordance with regulations, said Thomas.

Last week the Southside reported three grass fires.

To report a wildfire, unattended campfire, or open burning violation, call 1 800 663-5555 toll-free or *5555 on a cellphone. You can also report wildfires on the BCWS free downloadable app.