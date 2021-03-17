Burns Lake sees no new COVID-19 cases

Cases go down from 2 new infections to none in the Feb. 28 to Mar. 6 period

For the latest weekly reporting period, from Feb. 28 to Mar. 6, confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Burns Lake Local Health Area (LHA) dropped to no new cases.

The map which divides the province into local health areas, shows the number of cases recorded there during each week from Sunday to Saturday. Each region is also shaded based on the daily cases per 100,000 residents in each area.

The Burns Lake LHA saw no new infections compared to two in the previous week, nine in the last week of January and 20 in the first week of January.

The total case count for Burns Lake LHA now stands at 170 cases since January 2020.

New caseloads in most of the surrounding Northwest Health Service Delivery Area LHAs for the last week were Nechako 1, Smithers 4, Terrace 53, Prince Rupert 106, Kitimat 14, Nisga’a 6, Upper Skeena 18, Haida Gwaii 11 and the aggregated LHAs of Snow Country, Telegraph Creek and Stikine and Quesnel at 0 cases.

At the time of going to press, Northern Health had 60 new daily cases. There were 295 active cases with 14 hospitalized and 10 receiving critical care.

There have been 110 confirmed deaths and 4,630 patients considered to have recovered since the pandemic began.

The next update is expected to come out today, i.e. Wednesday.

On Mar. 12, the Health Service Delivery Area (HSDA) update for the period of Feb. 26 to Mar. 4 showed a total of 3,663 cases in the province, 20 of which were from unknown service delivery area and two in out-of-country residents. The next HSDA update will be released on Mar. 19.

The province has now entered the second stage of the vaccination plan and at the time of going to press, had administered 366,791 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, of which 87,009 are second doses.

Last week, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry, relaxed the outside gatherings rules. For months, gatherings outside of one’s household had been banned but Henry said outdoor gatherings of up to 10 people will now be allowed. The case trends in the province continue to remain upwards but despite the growing numbers, Henry said that the chances of spread decrease outside while indoors are the riskiest settings.

According to the province’s website, people are now allowed to gather at a park, beach or in their backyards while the restrictions on indoor gatherings will not be lifted at this time. All social distancing measures and mask mandates will also continue to remain in place.

ALSO READ: B.C. relaxes outdoor gathering rules, allows kids to have playdates

Priyanka Ketkar

Multimedia journalist

@PriyankaKetkar



priyanka.ketkar@ldnews.net

