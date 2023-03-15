School District #91 science fair winners. (Submitted photo/Lakes District News)

Burns Lake shines at district science fair

2023 CISE School District 91 Awards CONGRATULATIONS TO OUR WINNERS

Gold medal

Coby MacLellan (Decker Lake Elementary School)

Gabriella Hooper (Fraser Lake Elementary Secondary School)

Mackenzie Hunter (Francois Lake Elementary School)

Lily Davis (Decker Lake Elementary School)

Ella Johnston (Fraser Lake Elementary Secondary School)

Wyatt Matson (Decker Lake Elementary School)

Kacey Wilson (Francois Lake Elementary School)

Igor Pavon Elencia Hazelton-Plante and Callie Petersen (Francois Lake Elementary School)

Silver:

Kayley Traxler (Lakes District Secondary School)

Davis Benson (Decker Lake Elementary School)

Jade Marshall (Francois Lake Elementary School)

Elizabeth Hunter (Francois Lake Elementary School)

Kieran McDonald (Decker Lake Elementary School)

DECKER LAKE ELEMENTARY

Coby MacLellan. C2H4.

• Earth & Environmental Sciences Grand Award

Lily Davis. Flight Plan

• Engineering Sciences Grand Award

Kieran McDonald. Electric Lemons and Potatoes

• Life Sciences Grand Award

• BC Hydro Power Pioneers Award

Davis Benson. Slow Burn

• BC Science Teachers’ Award

Lily Davis. Flight Plan

• SCWIST Award (Society for Canadian Women in Science and Technology)

FRANCOIS LAKE ELEMENTARY

Mackenzie Hunter. pH Tester 2.0

• Physical and Mathematical Sciences Grand Award

• Canadian Meteorological and Oceanographic Society – Interior BC/Yukon Chapter Award

Elizabeth Hunter. Let It Shine

• Darrell W. Dimler Judges Choice Award

Elencia Hazelton-Plante & Callie Peterson. Turn Off Your Phone

• Julia Lane Award

• Earth & Environmental Sciences Grand Award

Kacey Wilson. Light the Night.

• The Michael Crooks Physics Prize – (B.C. Association of Physics Teachers)

FRASER LAKE ELEMENTARY SECONDARY

Ella Johnston. Grow Grass Grow – The Fertilizer Experiment

• BC Agriculture in the Classroom Foundation Award

NECHAKO VALLEY SECONDARY

Kiah Thiessen-Clark and Kate Thiessen-Clark. Soap-isticated Suds.

• Health Sciences Grand Award

CANADA WIDE SCIENCE FAIR FINALISTS

Coby MacLellan (Decker Lake Elementary School)

Mackenzie Hunter (Francois Lake Elementary School)

