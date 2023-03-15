Burns Lake shines at district science fair

2023 CISE School District 91 Awards CONGRATULATIONS TO OUR WINNERS
Gold medal
Coby MacLellan (Decker Lake Elementary School)
Gabriella Hooper (Fraser Lake Elementary Secondary School)
Mackenzie Hunter (Francois Lake Elementary School)
Lily Davis (Decker Lake Elementary School)
Ella Johnston (Fraser Lake Elementary Secondary School)
Wyatt Matson (Decker Lake Elementary School)
Kacey Wilson (Francois Lake Elementary School)
Igor Pavon Elencia Hazelton-Plante and Callie Petersen (Francois Lake Elementary School)
Silver:
Kayley Traxler (Lakes District Secondary School)
Davis Benson (Decker Lake Elementary School)
Jade Marshall (Francois Lake Elementary School)
Elizabeth Hunter (Francois Lake Elementary School)
Kieran McDonald (Decker Lake Elementary School)
DECKER LAKE ELEMENTARY
Coby MacLellan. C2H4.
• Earth & Environmental Sciences Grand Award
Lily Davis. Flight Plan
• Engineering Sciences Grand Award
Kieran McDonald. Electric Lemons and Potatoes
• Life Sciences Grand Award
• BC Hydro Power Pioneers Award
Davis Benson. Slow Burn
• BC Science Teachers’ Award
Lily Davis. Flight Plan
• SCWIST Award (Society for Canadian Women in Science and Technology)
FRANCOIS LAKE ELEMENTARY
Mackenzie Hunter. pH Tester 2.0
• Physical and Mathematical Sciences Grand Award
• Canadian Meteorological and Oceanographic Society – Interior BC/Yukon Chapter Award
Elizabeth Hunter. Let It Shine
• Darrell W. Dimler Judges Choice Award
Elencia Hazelton-Plante & Callie Peterson. Turn Off Your Phone
• Julia Lane Award
• Earth & Environmental Sciences Grand Award
Kacey Wilson. Light the Night.
• The Michael Crooks Physics Prize – (B.C. Association of Physics Teachers)
FRASER LAKE ELEMENTARY SECONDARY
Ella Johnston. Grow Grass Grow – The Fertilizer Experiment
• BC Agriculture in the Classroom Foundation Award
NECHAKO VALLEY SECONDARY
Kiah Thiessen-Clark and Kate Thiessen-Clark. Soap-isticated Suds.
• Health Sciences Grand Award
CANADA WIDE SCIENCE FAIR FINALISTS
• Coby MacLellan (Decker Lake Elementary School)
• Mackenzie Hunter (Francois Lake Elementary School)