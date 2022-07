The Burns Lake Show n Shine took place June 25 form 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Spirit Square. There were 80 entries. The sun was shining and an enormous amount of people came and viewed all the cars. After the show everyone headed out to Homeside Antiques were owners Kelli and Kevin Payne served up a barbecue and refreshments for the participants. (Submitted photos/Lakes District News)