Burns Lake Snowmobile Club poker ride

Burns Lake Snowmobile club organized a poker ride on June 25. It was a chainsaw raffle and the winners are as follows: First card: Peter Pettigrew, Second card: Tracy Thiessen, Last card: Brittany Stump. Chainsaw and 50/50 was won by James Stump. There were 182 hands out and next ride will be sometime in September. Stay tuned. If you would like to become a member or more information on what the Burns Lake Snowmobile Club does please contact Dennis at 250-692-6438. (Burns Lake Snowmobile photos/Lakes District News)