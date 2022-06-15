Donation to Burns Lake Soccer

Burns Lake soccer receives donation from Burns Lake Community Foundation

Burns Lake Community Foundation made a donation to Burns Lake Soccer $4500. The foundation’s grant cycle opens early in the year and closes by the end of March. Founded in 2006, the foundation has distributes donations to successful organizations throughout the Lakes District. (Submitted photo/Lakes District News)

Previous story
BC SPCA seize 123 neglected animals in Fort St. James, 130 found dead in Vanderhoof

Just Posted

Every department received upgrades in some capacity inside the Sequim Safeway, directors said, including the organics section, which includes new cases. Sequim Gazette photo by Matthew Nash
Safeway drops Air Miles program

Marathon of Hope runner Terry Fox is shown in a 1981 file photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/CP
Terry Fox run in Burns Lake needs volunteers

Royal Canadian Legion Branch 50
Royal Canadian Legion expanding

The Pines senior home in Burns Lake
The Pines, senior home in Burns Lake hoping to fund a replacement bus