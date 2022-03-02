Burns Lake Special Olympic athlete meets members from Team Canada

Danny Tress, a Special Olympics athlete from Burns Lake, got a chance to meet some 2022 Canadian Olympic medalists at the Vancouver International Airport while on his way home from competing in the B.C. Special Olympic qualifiers. Here, he’s seen posing with monobob bronze medalist Christine de Bruin and her bobsled teammate Melissa Lotholz. Tress, along with Smithers athletes Torben Schuffert and Ann Forbes, also got to meet two members of the gold medal-winning Canadian Women’s Hockey team. (Submitted photos/Lakes District News)