Burns Lake storywalk popular despite snow

The Lakes Literacy’s concept of holding storywalks has continued to remain popular throughout Burns Lake, despite cold weather and snow. Meredith Alec was spotted at the latest storywalk set up at the Lakes District Secondary School track, enjoying the new story. The concept that was brought to the village by former Lakes Literacy coordinator Jennifer Petersen has been continued with additional stories by the newest coordinator Ellie Jones. (Priyanka Ketkar photo/Lakes District News)



