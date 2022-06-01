Burns Lake students sew for a good cause

Grade 7 students at Decker Lake elementary school, with the help of Brenda Payne, sewed together 98 cloth bags . Material was donated from community members and students brought stuffed toys from home to put into the bags. Some bags will be sent to a school in Uganda, and others to be added to the Samaritans Purse Shoeboxes. (Submitted photo/Lakes District News)
- Search
- Home
- Good News
- Cannabis
- Submit News Tip
- News
- COVID-19
- Subscription
- Sports
- Travel
- Trending Now
- Newsletters
- Autos
- Classifieds
- Jobs
- Business
- Entertainment
- Photo Galleries
- Life
- Community
- Opinion
- Video
- Weather
- Obituaries
- Marketplace
- Contests
- Contact Us
- Site Map