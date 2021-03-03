Caiomi BENOIT who received Honorable Mention – Grade 7 category DLES. (Submitted/Lakes District News)

Burns Lake students shine at district science fair

Over 100 students participated in the SD 91 virtual science fair

Schools in and around Burns Lake held a science fair last week with winners being able to participate in the science fair organized by School District 91 (SD 91).

The fair, which was held on Feb. 25, had 100 students participating with a total of 79 projects from all over the district.

“Overall, the science fair experience for Francois Lake Elementary and Decker Lake Elementary students was positive and rewarding. The students started working in January to plan their projects, collect and analyze data, and prepare their presentation boards,” said Wendy Kelemen, principal for Decket Lake Elementary school (DLES) and Francois Lake Elementary school (FLES).

Students from various schools from the school district, presented online to the judges.

DLES had Lily Davis in the first place tie for her project in the grade 4 division and Dylan Stewart from grade 6 division in third place.

The school also had several students placed in the honorable mentions category such as for grade 4 division Haven Wilejto, grade 5 division Coby MacLellan and for grade 7 division Caiomi Benoit.

“The fair was held virtually so the experience was very different from previous years but the students rose to the occasion and adapted well to the change. They should be very proud of their hard work and effort,” added Kelemen.

Four students from FLES placed in different divisions. In the grade 4 division, Kacey Wilson stood third, in the grade 5 division Mackenzine Hunter was placed in a third place tie.

In the grade 7 division all three spots were taken by students from FLES with Sebastian Wilson and Logan Mailloux placing first, Alaina Petersen second and Lillian Shively and Nicholas Shively in the third place. Clark Borne and Kane De Champlain were selected for honorable mentions in the same division.

“I’d like to acknowledge that the success of the fair could not have occurred without the unrelenting support of the classroom teachers, support staff, and parents. Hats off to the budding scientists of DLES and FLES! I’m so proud of all the learners that participated in this year’s science fair!” said Kelemen.

Students from William Konkin Elementary (WKE) school also participated in the virtual science fair. Ellie Trottier in the grade 5 division tied for the third place.

“Ellie Trottier had a excellent project about music and concentration that earned her a 3rd place prize,” said WKE’s Vice Principal Cordell Ware.

“Everyone here at WKE is extremely proud of the work and effort all our students put into this year’s virtual science fair. Students from around our school district got to share their learning and curiosity with each other in a new and exciting way this year over Microsoft TEAMS.”

One student from Lakes District Secondary School (LDSS) stood first in the grade 8-11 division.

All the winners of this year’s district-level fair will now be moving forward for the B.C./Yukon virtual science fair which will be held from Apr. 6 to Apr. 11 this year.

Most Read