Burns Lake Timbermen make a donation

The Burns Lake Timbermen’s recent charity game against the Burns Lake Floaters raised $843 but expenses such as ice rental was not taken into account, so after minor expenses they were able to donate $605 to the Royal Canadian Legion (RCL) branch #50. Timbermen players are seen here presenting Jim McBride from the RCL with a cheque. (Submitted photo/Lakes District News)
- Search
- Home
- Cannabis
- Submit News Tip
- News
- COVID-19
- Subscription
- Puzzles
- Contests
- Sports
- Travel
- Trending Now
- Newsletters
- Autos
- Classifieds
- Good News
- Jobs
- Business
- Entertainment
- Photo Galleries
- Life
- Community
- Opinion
- Video
- Weather
- Obituaries
- Marketplace
- Contact Us
- Site Map