Burns Lake Timbermen make a donation

Timbermen players are seen here presenting Jim McBride from the RCL with a cheque.

The Burns Lake Timbermen’s recent charity game against the Burns Lake Floaters raised $843 but expenses such as ice rental was not taken into account, so after minor expenses they were able to donate $605 to the Royal Canadian Legion (RCL) branch #50. Timbermen players are seen here presenting Jim McBride from the RCL with a cheque. (Submitted photo/Lakes District News)

