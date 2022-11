The Burns Lake Timbermen played against Mackenzie Oct. 28 at 7:30 – 8-1 loss. Then on Oct. 30 the Timbermen played Kitimat 2:30 p.m. 7/6 for Kitimat final score. Next home game in Burns Lake is against Tumbler Ridge on Nov. 18. The team is still looking for billets if anyone is interested in billeting a player please contact them through their Facebook page. (Ted Douglas photos/Lakes District News)