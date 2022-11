Another great home game on Nov. 20 for the Burns Lake Timbermen against Mackenzie. The score was Timberman 5 – Mackenzie 7 and although Burns Lake lost they played a great game with Liam Toews battling it out against Louis Allen or the great save by Rayden Nishikawa. The Timbermen play at home this Friday night against Kitimat Saax at 6:30 p.m. come on out and cheer them on. Check out their Facebook page for their game schedul. (Michael Riis-Christianson photos/Lakes District News)