Burns Lake Timbermen play home game

The Burns Lake Timbermen played home game on Jan. 27 at the Tom Forsyth Memorial Arena. Although they came up short by one point it was a great game against Mackenzie. Final score 5-4. (Ted Douglas photos/Lakes District News)
