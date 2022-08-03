Burns Lake Timbermen unveil inaugural jersey

The Burns Lake Timbermen recently unveiled their inaugural jerseys for the 2022-23 hockey season.

The newest Junior A hockey team from the Greater Metro Hockey League (GMHL) West announced the unveiling of their jerseys.

In a social media post, the team said, “The Burns Lake Timbermen are pleased to present to you our inaugural jerseys for the 2022-23 hockey season. The black jersey features a unique striping and yoke of red plaid, which is synonymous with the burly, courageous timbermen of BC.”

The team had earlier unveiled the logo, which is now featured front and centre on the jerseys.

The hockey season, which is set to start in October, will see a total of 21 home games in Burns Lake, mostly on Friday and Saturday evenings.

The organizers for the team are also looking for sponsors, billets, and volunteers for the season. They are also selling season tickets and those interested, is encouraged to email Kevin Filipowski, the Director of Player Development, at kevin@gmhlwest.com.

Currently the team has signed two players, goaltender Rayden Nishikawa and forward Arieus Carifelle. While Nishikawa, from Calgary, AB, played last season with McKnight U18 A team, where he posted an impressive .920 SV% and 2.20 GAA with a 24-13-3 record, Carifelle from Peace River, AB, played last season with the Peace River Wranglers, where he had 20 points (12 goals and 8 assists) in 23 GP.

Most official updates, player announcements and information on upcoming games, can be found on: https://www.burnslakejuniora.com/. There is also a Facebook page Burns Lake Junior A Hockey Club: https://www.facebook.com/Burns-Lake-Junior-A-Hockey-Club-102064955814978 where such announcements on upcoming schedules and games can be found.