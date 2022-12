The Burns Lake Timbermen played against Kitimat recently winning their home game 7-4. Aarron Johnson (6) and Carter Mowbray. Liam Toews celebrates his hat trick goal, an open netter that sealed the game for Burns Lake. Carson Konkin harassed by Jaxon Krupa. Timbermen #21 Joseph in a fight. Timbermen #30 Nishikawa. Timbermen #77 Waller. (Michael Riis-Christianson photo/Lakes District News)