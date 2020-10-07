This compulsory wildlife inspection is being done for collecting data on the various species and to ensure proper enforcement. (Black Press file photo)

Burns Lake to get a Compulsory Wildlife Inspector

Hunters will no longer have to travel to Smithers or Vanderhoof for inspections

Burns Lake is all set to get its own Compulsory Wildlife Inspector.

“Once I complete training for a new inspector on Oct. 7, Burns Lake will have a compulsory inspector. So hunters will not need to travel to Smithers or Vanderhoof to get their harvested moose, or other required wildlife, inspected,” wrote Krystal Kriss, a wildlife biologist with the Ministry of Ministry of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development.

As per an order released by the ministry last month, under the British Columbia Wildlife Act and hunting regulations, hunters in the region 6-1 to 6-11 hunting moose, would need to get a compulsory inspection done from the provincial inspector. Burns Lake falls under the Skeena region for the purposes of the hunting inspection according to the provincial map. However, hunters in Burns Lake were allowed to travel to Smithers or even Vanderhoof to get their kill inspected. With the new inspector in place, the hunters will no longer need to travel all the way to other communities.

RELATED: Burns Lake area to get compulsory wildlife inspection for moose kills

This wildlife inspection is being done for collecting data on the various species and to ensure proper enforcement. The inspection would however not extend to First Nations. According to Kriss, Compulsory inspection inspectors offer a first screening to determine the legality of the harvested animal and collect information on the harvest of that animal like date of kill, location of kill, biological samples and features of that animal.

Recording the hunter number and species tag for wildlife harvested, the guide declaration/LEH authorization when applicable, taking photos of the wildlife, determining the legality of the animal, reading a map grid locations for recording the location of kill, measuring and collecting various biological samples like teeth, hair, horn measurements, etc, completing alleged non compliance forms to pass onto the regional biologists and/or COS are some of the things that the inspector is taken through during the training period.

Kriss said that inspector for the Burns Lake area will be one Mike Philip, who can be reached on 250-692-6634, and would be available after his training, by appointment only. According to Kriss, the information on the new inspector would become available on the provincial website by mid-month. Hunters are encouraged to call the Front Counter BC office in Smithers for information (250-847-7260).

Priyanka Ketkar
Multimedia journalist
@PriyankaKetkar

priyanka.ketkar@ldnews.net

Like us on Facebook and follows us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Liberals’ ‘supercluster’ program falling short of promised jobs, economic growth

Just Posted

NDP candidate battled cancer this spring

Ann Marie Sam says she’s more than ever committed to running for office

Incumbent BC Liberal MLA John Rustad will run for the fifth time

Hopes to continue serving the Nechako Lakes riding

How did Burns Lake observe the Orange Shirt Day?

A look at what Grassy Plains, WKE and LDSS did for the day

Burns Lake to get a Compulsory Wildlife Inspector

Hunters will no longer have to travel to Smithers or Vanderhoof for inspections

Who won Lakes Artisan Centre’s anniversary gift basket?

Lakes Artisan Centre recently celebrated their 10 year anniversary and as part… Continue reading

B.C. records 102 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths; officials say curve is flattening

No new health-care facility or community outbreaks

New York Rangers select Lafrenière with No. 1 pick in NHL draft

Vancouver Canucks have no picks until Round 3

COVID testing up for youth but B.C.’s top doctor says in-classroom transmission low

No youth or children have died due to the virus, and hospitalizations are less than one per cent.

Anti-mask protest at Kelowna schools ‘disappointing,’ says superintendent

‘We live in a country where people have a right to free speech — that’s why we educate them’ - SD23 superintendent

B.C. VOTES 2020: NDP vows log quotas, community building fund

Forest, industrial communities look for help in election platforms

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Guitarist Eddie Van Halen dead at age 65 after long battle with cancer

Rocker had formed Van Halen in the 1970s with his brother

‘I still wanted a reason to celebrate’: Tl’etinqox chief ties the knot in historic wedding

Amidst the pandemic and his own health scare Chief Joe Alphonse marries Chastity Davis

B.C. VOTES 2020: NDP launches platform with $1,000 COVID relief payments

News COVID-19 payments up to $1,000 per household

Most Read