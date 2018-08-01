Burns Lake to have a new flag design

Council is currently choosing between four new flag designs for the Village of Burns Lake. A village staff report says the village’s current flag design is outdated. (Village of Burns Lake image)

Council is in the process of choosing a new flag design to represent the Village of Burns Lake.

According to a village staff report, the village’s current municipal flag is “outdated,” featuring a retired village logo and having no symbolic relevance to the local area.

“Municipal flags are a source of community pride and should be symbolically representative of the community,” states the staff report.

Council was given four design options last week, each featuring seven pointed stars, known as Commonwealth stars, representing the seven local area communities – six First Nations and the village.

One of the options features three trees, which represent the three pillars of community sustainability – environment, economy and people.

“The three trees are all equal in size and shape, symbolizing balance, and their stylized arrow shape not only represents the area’s coniferous trees, but can be interpreted as being symbolic of growth in each of the three sustainability factors,” explains the staff report.

The blue is representative of the Lakes District’s lakes and sky, while the white is representative of winter snow.

The green is representative of the vibrant summer in the Lakes District – both for the local agricultural and forest industries – and the shade of green is inspired by the “vibrancy and beauty of the northern lights,” according to the report.

The cost to replace the current flags is approximately $1700, which would provide the village with 11 new flags.

The funds are expected be sourced from the 2018 budget’s general government expenditures account, which had a total of $9400 budgeted and only 34 per cent spent by the end of June.

The new flags will be flown at the village office, in council chambers, at Spirit Square, at the Burns Lake and District Chamber of Commerce, and at meetings of both the Union of B.C. Municipalities and North Central Local Government Association. A flag will also be flown in the centre of the village, at Pioneer Park, when a new flag pole is installed later this year.

Although council was expected to choose the new flag design during a council meeting on July 23, this decision has been deferred.

