Burns Lake to host BCHL event

The 2022 B.C. Hockey League (BCHL) Road Show will take place in Burns Lake in February. Lake Babine Nation (LBN) is partnering with the league, and co-hosting the event.

As part of the event, the Prince George Spruce Kings and the Salmon Arm Silverbacks will play a pair of regular-season games at Tom Forsyth Memorial Arena.

“We are thrilled to have this event back after a year off last season,” League Communications Manager Jesse Adamson told Lakes District News.

“Our 2020 road show in Kitimat was a huge success, not only from a hockey perspective, but from a community perspective as well.”

“On behalf of the Lake Babine Nation, I am very honoured to announce that we are bringing this wonderful event to Burns Lake that will feature the highest calibre of hockey, while also showcasing our Indigenous culture,” said LBN Chief Murphy Abraham in a statement about the event.

“I strongly believe that this event will create positive memories for all children, youth and families who participate that will last a lifetime.”

According to Adamson, the league’s partnership with LBN is a key part of putting on the event. Chief Abraham has been part of the planning, and a committee has been made up of members of LBN and the BCHL to organize it.

In previous years, LBN had been in talks with the Prince George Spruce Kings to host a BCHL exhibition game in Burns Lake, but it never came together.

“They approached us with the idea again this year and we thought it could be a better fit to host our road show event there instead. Once we began discussions with them on the subject, it became clear that this was the best option for both sides,” said Adamson.

In addition a weekend of hockey games, players will also be doing community outreach activities throughout Burns Lake.

“We want to put on a good show for the people of Burns Lake with our two games there, but we also want to make an impact in the community. In Kitimat, we had the players do school visits around town and help out with on-ice clinics for young hockey players in the area. Our goal is to accomplish the same thing in Burns Lake and impact people in a positive way,” said Adamson.

READ MORE: Burns Lake Minor Hockey vs. Smithers

READ MORE: Burns Lake Minor Hockey practice

Eddie Huband

Multimedia Reporter

eddie.huband@ldnews.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.