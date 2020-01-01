The Village of Burns Lake is planning to host a Community to Community Forum in mid-February. All six surrounding First Nations communities have been invited. (Lakes District News file photo)

Burns Lake to host forum to improve relations with First Nations

Three communities have confirmed attendance so far

The Village of Burns Lake is planning to host a forum with surrounding First Nations communities to increase understanding and improve overall relations between them.

As of Dec. 17, Lake Babine Nation, Burns Lake Band and Cheslatta Carrier Nation have confirmed attendance, said Valerie Anderson, the village’s deputy corporate officer, adding invitations have been sent to all six surrounding First Nations.

The village expects to hear from the remaining three communities — Nee-Tahi-Buhn Band, Skin Tyee First Nation and Wet’suwet’en First Nation — by the new year, she said.

The forum was originally expected to be held on Jan. 23, but due to a conflicting date with another event, it is now expected to be held in mid-February.

The event’s location and theme have not been chosen yet, said Anderson, adding the project is still in the early stages of planning.

Discussion topics encouraged by the Union of B.C. Municipalities (UBCM), which provides funding for these forums, include reconciliation, emergency management, economic development and infrastructure planning.

“The main goal [of the forum] is to bring together elected officials and senior staff of local government and First Nation organizations to share what each organization is working on and to determine areas for collaboration,” Anderson said.

Burns Lake Band Chief Dan George agrees.

“We must work together as we have the same concerns for our people,”said George. “I think it is all about developing a good working relationship, just like the water treatment plant that we partnered to get it built.”

The village has recently applied for funding under UBCM’s Community to Community Forum program, but as of Dec. 17, the funding — which would cover up to $5,000 of the event’s costs — has not been confirmed.

Anderson said the forum will go ahead even if the funding is not forthcoming, but the scope of the forum would then be reduced.

The first Community to Community Forum, a province-wide event jointly organized by UBCM and the First Nations Summit, was held in 1997. The success of the event was “due to a spirit of goodwill and an open exchange of concerns, ideas, and constructive viewpoints,” according to UBCM.

Since then, nearly 630 forums have been held across B.C. The Village of Burns Lake has hosted only one of these forums in the past, said Anderson, noting it took place many years ago.

