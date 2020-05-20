Burns Lake to receive provincial grant money

The Village of Burns Lake is set to get a $1.26 million grant as a part of the provincial program supporting the Northern B.C. communities, allowing them to undertake major infrastructure and developmental projects.

A total of $75 million in grant money, that was announced by Premier John Horgan on May 11, will go towards two major provincial programs. As a part of the 2020 Northern Capital and Planning Grant, $50 million will be directed to local governments to help support them in their infrastructure needs and an additional $25 million will be made available to the local governments as part of the B.C. Northern Healthy Communities Fund.

In 2019, the village had received $3.4 million out of the $100 million Northern Capital and Planning Grant that was announced last year.

When asked about this second grant funding phase of the Northern Capital and Planning Grant, Sheryl Worthing, the CAO for the village informed that the council and the mayor had yet to receive the announcement for the funding. Both—the mayor, as well as the council, will receive the announcement during the May 19 council meeting.

“The funding will be put into the village’s Northern Capital Planning Grant Reserve fund,” confirmed Worthing, however she also added that no decisions on allocation of funding towards any projects would be made until the council received the announcement.

Others in the region receiving the renewed grant are, the District of Houston with a little over $2 million, Town of Smithers with a little over $3.65 million, the Village of Granisle with $358, 000 that they would put towards “long term planning and potential infrastructure replacement” according to Mayor Linda McGuire as per the statement released by the Ministry of Municipal Affairs and Housing.

The Village of Fraser Lake would also be receiving $777, 000 grant money from this renewed grant program, which would help the village to complete their fourth lagoon project, according to Mayor Sarrah Storey who also thanked the Province for the funding in the Ministry-released statement.

“We have been listening to northern communities about their need to be ready to seize the opportunities presented by expected growth and resource development. With this funding, they will be able to plan to tackle both the infrastructure and socio-economic needs their communities are facing,” said Selina Robinson, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing in the May 11 news release.

Worthing confirmed this use case for the funding and said, “The funding can only be used for capital and long-term planning purposes in accordance with the Local Government Grants Regulation.”

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
VIDEO: Police give B.C. bear bandit the boot

Just Posted

PHOTOS: Snowbirds pause flights as military, public mourn service member killed in crash

Capt. Jennifer Casey died in the Kamloops plane crash

Wildroots Flowers Gifts in Burns Lake makes a difference

Wild Roots Flowers & Gifts did a great Mother’s Day initiative that… Continue reading

Current risk of flooding due to snow melts very low

Snow packs are one of the major factors for flood risks in… Continue reading

Final decision on the WKE FI program tabled due to the pandemic

The school board for School District 91 (SD91) in a board meeting… Continue reading

“No ‘quick-fix’ to Burns Lake’s connectivity problems”

“There is no ‘quick-fix’ to this area’s connectivity problems,” says RDBN Director… Continue reading

Only two new COVID-19 cases in B.C., one in care home

Three additional deaths, also patients in care homes

VIDEO: Police give B.C. bear bandit the boot

The RCMP report that garbage was locked in the trunk of the car

Canada–U.S. border to stay closed to non-essential travel until June 21: Trudeau

Second time border ban has been extended

Police ticket hundreds of drivers for speeding over May long weekend

Speeders caught during May long weekend and start of High Risk Driving awareness month

Feds expand criteria for emergency loans to include family businesses, contractors

Owner-operated businesses are now eligible as well

Introducing the West Coast Traveller: A voyage of the mind

Top armchair travel content for Alaska, Yukon, BC, Alberta, Washington, Oregon and California!

Abbotsford woman with special needs shot with paintball, sparking police probe

Emily recovering after incident, email address available to send well wishes

‘Pandemic pay’ to give temporary wage top-up to 250,000 B.C. front-line workers

That equates to a total of $2,240 for someone who worked 35 hours each week for 16 weeks

PHOTOS: Hungry hawk versus reluctant rattler showdown recorded by B.C. photographer

Not the first time photographer was in right place at right time to document an unusual encounter

Most Read