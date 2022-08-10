Burns Lake Ukrainian families get donation

Ukrainian families accepted a cheque for $1365.21, Village of Burns Lake councilor Charlie Rensby accepting the cheque, from pipeline bottle donations for the month of July. The Burns Lake Recycling Depot staff sort through all the bottles and cans that get donated. (Submitted photo/Lakes District News)
