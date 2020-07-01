Burns Lake Unit Crew organizing “Cords of Pine Giveaway”

Proceeds to go to We Haul 2 Play

The proceeds of the Cords of Pine Giveaway would go to the non-profit founded by Paul Hayes, a former Burns Lake Unit crew member. (Submitted)

The Burns Lake Unit Crew is organizing a giveaway with cords of pine and the raffle is open until August 14, to win a cord of wood.

The unit crew would be raffling off cords of pine and will announce five winners for one cord each.

The cost of one raffle ticket is five dollars while the cost for five raffle tickets is $20.

The unit will deliver the wood to people’s homes, and would split and buck the wood up to 14 inches in length.

The proceeds of this raffle would be going towards the non-profit organization We Haul 2 Play, founded by Paul Hayes, a former Burns Lake unit crew member.

Hayes’ organization collects used sporting goods for kids and youth in the rural areas and delivers them throughout the world.

To enter in the raffle and purchase a ticket, Burns Lake residents will have to go to the Burns Lake Fire Base by August 14.

For more information call 250-692-3190.