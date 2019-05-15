Burns Lake upcoming events

The Alternative Arts Festival will be held on May 28 during school hours at Lakes District Secondary School. (Lakes District News file photo)

Alternative Arts Festival at LDSS

The annual Alternative Arts Festival takes place on May 28 during school hours at Lakes District Secondary School. Look for visual arts, music, dance, video and the spoken word, and always some surprises, presented and performed by junior and senior secondary students from throughout School District 91.

Bringing Animals and Families from Crisis to Care

Nicole Forsyth, Executive Director of RedRover of Sacramento, California will speak at the Burns Lake Public Library at May 28 at 4 p.m. Nicole’s talk will be about RedRover’s innovative programs to improve the lives of families and animals. RedRover programs include education, disaster relief (including the 2018 California wildfires) and emergency assistance for animals needing veterinary care and families facing domestic abuse. All community members are invited and light refreshments will be provided. This project is sponsored by the Lakes Animal Friendship Society.