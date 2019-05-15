The Alternative Arts Festival will be held on May 28 during school hours at Lakes District Secondary School. (Lakes District News file photo)

Burns Lake upcoming events

Alternative Arts Festival at LDSS

The annual Alternative Arts Festival takes place on May 28 during school hours at Lakes District Secondary School. Look for visual arts, music, dance, video and the spoken word, and always some surprises, presented and performed by junior and senior secondary students from throughout School District 91.

Bringing Animals and Families from Crisis to Care

Nicole Forsyth, Executive Director of RedRover of Sacramento, California will speak at the Burns Lake Public Library at May 28 at 4 p.m. Nicole’s talk will be about RedRover’s innovative programs to improve the lives of families and animals. RedRover programs include education, disaster relief (including the 2018 California wildfires) and emergency assistance for animals needing veterinary care and families facing domestic abuse. All community members are invited and light refreshments will be provided. This project is sponsored by the Lakes Animal Friendship Society.

Just Posted

Cullen demands action on Ecstall River

Failing to penalize parties involved undermines all salmon conservation efforts, MP says

Governments, industry bid on optimism amid timber review

The possibility of reduced forestry activity in the near future is sinking… Continue reading

Tuesday Update: Evacuation alert lifted for the Lejac fire

Higher relative humidity and precipitation were factors in lifting the evacuation alert, says fire information officer

Dark history behind Burns Lake railway

Surveyors laying out a route for the Grand Trunk Pacific Railway encountered… Continue reading

New email scam targets BC Hydro customers

A new type of scam is targeting customers of BC Hydro. Scammers… Continue reading

B.C. holding public inquiry to track rise of money laundering

Judge to head probe into criminal activity in real estate, drugs

Bucks stop Raptors 108-100 in series opener

Milwaukee takes 1-0 leads in NBA’s Eastern Conference final

MPs condemn B.C. RCMP interrogation of Indigenous girl who reported sex assault

Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale calls the interrogation techniques shown in the video ‘abhorrent’

Burmese python too big for B.C. put on one-way flight to Toronto

Snake will be going to his forever home at a reptile zoo just north of the city

Looking forward to money laundering probe, Rich Coleman says

B.C. Liberal MLA has faced accusations he didn’t do enough

Two pillows, ‘Magic Wand’ vibrator at centre of B.C. civil dispute between exes

Whether the items were gifted under Canadian law or not main argument in Civil Resolution Tribunal case

Carfentanil, an opioid more toxic than fentanyl, linked to more deaths in B.C.: Coroner

There were 64 deaths linked to carfentanil in the first quarter of 2019, compared to 35 in all of 2018

Richmond woman dies with husband and brother in Alaska float plane crash

The float planes collided Monday near the southeast Alaska town of Ketchikan.

B.C.’s role should be considered in guard’s alleged sexual assault of inmates: lawyer

Two men have accused a prison guard of sexually assaulting them in the 1980s

