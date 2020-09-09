Malachy Tohill, the regional director of operations for BC Housing’s Northern Region was prsent during the public hearing on Aug. 31. (Priyanka Ketkar photo/Lakes District News)

Burns Lake village council holds public hearing for the community housing

Rezoning application to be reviewed by the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure

The public hearing for the rezoning application for a six First Nations and the Village of Burns Lake’s proposed community housing project, saw 16 attendees present on Aug. 31.

The public hearing took place at the the Lakeside Multiplex in the presence of the Mayor, a few members of the council, BC Housing representatives, representatives for some of the six First Nations and a few members of the community.

The six First Nations, the Village of Burns Lake in partnership with BC Housing, are looking to bring transition housing or housing for the homeless in the community, in place of the Burns Lake Motor Inn.

“It is not a shelter, this is long-term support for housing for those individuals that are homeless or at risk of homelessness in Burns Lake and the surrounding areas,” said Malachy Tohill, the regional director of operation for BC Housing.

During the hearing, few members of the community spoke up in support for the project. Rob Charlie also voiced his support for the project but pointed out that apart from this being a long-term housing project, there is a need for having some short-term housing support. He expressed his hope that the housing project would have a couple of rooms set aside for such short-term housing needs where people come in to the town for just a couple of days, or overnight, for things like medical reasons, emergencies, job interviews but have nowhere to stay or cannot afford to stay in hotels. In such cases, short-term housing would come in handy.

RELATED: Six First Nations hope to bring community housing at Burns Lake Motor Inn

Emma Palmantier, the health director for Lake Babine Nation who is leading this project, also spoke and indicated that the housing project would involve a couple of such rooms set aside for short-term housing needs as well. A couple of more members also spoke up and supported the idea for the short term housing option. Tohill then responded to some of the questions from the members and indicated that BC Housing was working on this project, keeping in mind all the needs of the community.

“You are not going to get a job or get much further in life by living in a dumpster or an alleyway, or on the street; it is pretty hard to get up from something like this and that’s why this housing is so important,” he said.

The village held a third public hearing on Sept. 1 during the regular council meeting.

Sheryl Worthing, chief administrative officer for the Village of Burns Lake said that the next steps for the rezoning application involved sending the application to the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure (MOTI) for review and approval after which it will be considered at the Sept. 15 council meeting.

”If it receives approval from MOTI, the bylaw could be adopted at the next regularly scheduled Council meeting,” she said.

The entire project is being funded by BC Housing under the Special Projects Fund and is contingent upon the successful rezoning of the property.

Priyanka Ketkar
Multimedia journalist
@PriyankaKetkar

priyanka.ketkar@ldnews.net

Like us on Facebook and follows us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

The public hearing for rezoning of the Burns Lake Motor Inn to accomodate a community housing was held at the Lakeside Multiplex on Aug. 31. (Priyanka Ketkar photo/Lakes District News)

Previous story
Canadians maintain strong trust in doctors and scientists during pandemic

Just Posted

Gemma Elliott’s solo art show at the Lakes District Museum and Gallery in September

Admission to the museum is by donation

Patient transfers continue leaving Northern communities vulnerable

Changes to contracts, additional vehicles are some of the solutions from BC Ambulances

August numbers close to last year’s for Burns Lake Visitor Centre

Covid affects local tourism

Culvert installation at the Granisle Connector might cause up to 1.5 hours traffic delays

The work is expected to go on until Sept. 11.

Rotary donates $250 to Lakes Animal Friendship Society

Lakes Animal Friendship Society received $250

B.C. records 429 new COVID-19 cases, two deaths over Labour Day long weekend

Nearly 1,400 active cases in B.C., more than 3,000 under public health monitoring

‘We want him back’: Canucks trying to re-sign goalie Jacob Markstrom

Vancouver GM Jim Benning has long list of NHL off-season tasks

‘It’s all the worst things rolled into one’: B.C. woman advocates for awareness, funds for Huntington’s disease

The virtual BC Walk for Huntington Disease is set for Sept. 13.

B.C. to shut down nightclubs, banquet halls; limit late-night alcohol sales at bars

Dr. Bonnie Henry said risk of going to nightclubs is too great

Study shows fewer than 1 per cent Canadian blood donors had COVID antibodies

Researchers say antibodies indicate past infection

Farmers call on B.C. NDP to allow more housing, business

Secondary homes, restaurants, rentals can keep farms viable

Abbotsford’s pink-haired pitching phenom throws 83 mph fastball

Baseball prodigy Raine Padgham records impressive throwing speed at recent Baseball BC camp

Criminality involved in Fort St. James man’s disappearance: BC RCMP

William Leonard Price was last seen on Aug. 29.

Green party leadership race nearly doubles party membership numbers

Party officials say the Greens added 15,000 new people to their membership list during the campaign

Most Read