Burns Lake votes to have Softball added to its roster of youth sports

The youth in Burns Lake is all set to explore softball, after community members determined at a meeting that the sport be brought back.

A meeting was organized by Steven Bayes, who is also the president of the Burns Lake Minor Hockey Association (BLMHA), on May 10 to determine whether softball or baseball should be brought back to the village. The group voted to bring by softball.

A board was also elected during the meeting with Chantal Tom as the president, Jordan Williams as the vice president, Crystal Fisher as treasurer, Priscilla Crouse as registrar, Amanda Orr as secretary and Jake Tom as umpire chief.

“Right now, we are submitting a letter of approval to Softball BC to be accepted to their association, we are also working on getting approval from Softball BC to host an umpire clinic which will give us certified umpires for our games,” said Bayes.

The league is currently looking at T-Ball 5 to 7-years old, which will be practiced at the BC Hydro field. The other age groups which are U9, U11, U13, U15, and U18 will be practicing and playing at Eagle Creek fairgrounds.

“We are planning a kickoff BBQ on May 25 at 5:30 p.m., to sort the age groups and coaches out,” he said. The details for the BBQ will be posted on the group’s Facebook group.

The practices will be held on Monday and Wednesday from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. for U9, U11, and U13. The U15 and U18 practices will be held on Monday and Wednesday from 7 to 8 p.m.

Several coaching spots have already been filled, while the manager spots still need volunteers.

“We are still looking for volunteers for coaches and managers as well as umpire. We would like to get a list of names before May 25, so that we are all setup for the start of the season,” said Bayes.