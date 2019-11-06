Burns Lake WE Day winners

Fourteen students from Lakes District Secondary School (LDSS) and teacher Patti Dube were chosen for this year’s WE Day excursion when they will be flown to Vancouver with WestJet on Nov. 19. The winners were chosen for their contributions to the local community and work with food and water security, said a WestJet representative. Forty students and teachers from LDSS joined the WE Walk for Water event on June 6 when they walked five kilometres in the rain to fetch water at lake, so they could learn about the difficulties facing people who lack reliable access to clean water. WE Day events are held in major cities across Canada and consist of concerts and speeches from prominent figures speaking on global issues. (Blair McBride photo)