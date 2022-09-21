Burns Lake welcomes head coach for the Burns Lake Timbermen

Say hello to the Burns Lake Timberman general manager and head coach, Stefan Fournier. He joins the executive team with James Dyment who is the associate coach.

A native of Dorval, Quebec, the 6-foot-3, 225-pound forward Stefan Fournier played in 142 AHL games during his career as he made stops in St. John’s, Springfield, Tucson, Syracuse and Hamilton. He piled up 340 penalty minutes and 23 points (11g, 12a) over the span of two NHL contracts.

Prior to turning pro, Fournier had a terrific junior career with the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League’s Lewiston MAINEiacs, Victoriaville Tigres and Halifax Mooseheads. He registered 212 points (101g, 111a) and 337 penalty minutes in 289 games. In 2012-13, he was named captain and had a career-high 72 points (35g, 37a) to help Halifax to a QMJHL championship. Fournier also registered 16 goals during the Mooseheads’ CHL Memorial Cup Championship run that same season.

Fournier said, “I have been in Burns Lake five days now and the town has been so welcoming. It is a beautiful town and I love the landscape. I am excited about making the kids better and giving them a good role model. I literally came from Montreal to here. I think it will be fun and I am hoping the town and the community will rally around us.”

Fournier went on to say that he thought the facility in Burns Lake [arena and multi plex] was impressive, “The arena and the who facility is really impressive, the kids can work out at the gym also.”

Fournier has served as player assistant coach with the Wichita Thunder of the ECHL since 2019. He took over the franchise-lead in ECHL points having recorded a goal and an assist on May 15 against Rapid City. Overall, he has 133 points (72g, 61a) in 171 games in the Air Capital. Fournier concluded his professional career after nine seasons (102g, 87a and 913 Pims) in 411 games.

“We are holding an open try out this Saturday and Sunday [Sept. 24 and 25] and I would like to see kids come out and not only try out but to have a fun day on the ice with me,” said Fournier. “Kids do need to be between the ages of 16 – 21.”

Fournier said, “I want kids to get the best training they can and this will be a catalyze to push them forward in life.”

Fournier has committed to a full season in Burns Lake and welcomes anyone to contact him if they have questions. His cell number is (514)772-8483 or email him at stefan@burnslakejuniora.com.