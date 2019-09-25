Burns Lake wins medals at BC Games

The dozen Burns Lake competitors who went south to Kelowna for the 55+ BC Games brought home an impressive set of medals. Doug Montaldi won bronze in the Men’s 60-64 1,500 metre race walk and in the 5,000 metre power walk. John Barth won gold in the men’s 70-74 1,500 metre race walk and in the 5,000 metre power walk. Sandra Barth took home bronze in the women’s 70-74 1,500 metre race walk, shot put, 5,000 metre power walk and javelin. Heidi Grant took bronze in the women’s 55-59 cross country short course of mountain biking. Karen Ritchey won gold in the men and women 55+ equestrian dressage and in the western dressage, and silver in second level dressage. The Zone 11 participants from the communities between Vanderhoof and Hazelton won 22 medals in total. “The games were well organized, competition was keen and the friendship and sportsmanship was outstanding,” as John Barth told Lakes District News. This year’s edition of the annual event ran from Sept. 10-14. The 55+ BC Games have been running since 1987. (Submitted photos)

 

Karen Ritchey rides her horse during the equestrian dressage events at the 55+ BC Games in Kelowna.

