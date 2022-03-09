Burns Lake youth soccer season a go

The Burns Lake Youth Soccer Club will officially once again be having a season this spring. It will be the first time the club has had a season since the spring of 2019.

“We are going ahead with a season, we have enough coaches but will still need them to get trained. We also need referees, they will need training as well, which the club will provide through B.C. Soccer. The season will begin May 3, and run until June 30,” club President Steve Davis told Lakes District News.

Up until a meeting on March 1, the club was unsure if they could have a season due to lack of volunteers. “We were struggling to find volunteers to help out, which was addressed at a previous meeting in February. We needed about a minimum of 20 coaches and luckily we had enough people volunteer,” said Davis.

Due to new requirements from B.C. Soccer and Canada Soccer, a bigger burden was placed on the club to train coaches and referees. According to Davis, without meeting the requirements, the club would not have qualified for membership in B.C. Soccer.

READ MORE: Burns Lake Youth Soccer Club hosts annual general meeting

Those coaching older kids will have to do more training, if they have not already completed it, and all coaches will have to go through an online theory course. Now that enough coaches are on board, the next step after the online course is to schedule a coach trainer to come up to Burns Lake and run an on-field training program.

READ MORE: Junior A hockey in Burns Lake becoming more likely

As far as COVID-19 potentially hindering the season, Davis says at this point the club is taking a wait-and-see approach, though he was optimistic that there won’t be any issues. “We will have to see what the restrictions look like when the season begins because you never know what can happen. So far it looks like restrictions for outdoor games and practices are very light,” he said.

Eddie Huband

Multimedia Reporter

eddie.huband@ldnews.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.