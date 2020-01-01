Burns Lake residents under the age of 55 have until the end of February to fill out a housing needs survey. (Lakes District News file photo)

Burns Lakers under 55 asked to fill out housing survey

Results will help identify challenges, attract development

The Village of Burns Lake is encouraging residents under the age of 55 to fill out an online survey that aims to identify housing challenges faced by that demographic.

The survey builds upon the results of a previous survey that focused on residents over the age of 55.

“The 55 plus [survey] was successful, [so] we are building on that to cover the broader housing need in the community,” said Valerie Anderson, the village’s deputy corporate officer.

Survey results will be included in a housing needs assessment, which will be available to developers and non-profit organizations seeking to build new housing in Burns Lake.

The assessment is required for any type of housing that requires government funding, Anderson said. The survey will also allow the village to explore the extent to which the present housing meets the needs of the community.

The survey asks residents if they rent or own, to rate their satisfaction with the current housing situation, if the village should be encouraging more rental housing, and whether they see their housing needs changing in the next three to five years.

It also asks Burns Lakers if the village needs a supportive housing complex, which would combine rental units with individualized support services for people with high needs related to physical or mental health, developmental disabilities or substance use.

Residents are also asked if they see a need for different housing types in Burns Lake such as modular housing, laneway housing, coach housing and garden suites.

The 55 plus housing needs assessment, released in 2018, found that the number of seniors in the Burns Lake and Lakes District area is growing at a rapid pace.

RELATED: Local seniors growing at a rapid pace

The number of seniors and near seniors (55 or older) increased by approximately 240 individuals (15 per cent) in the area between 2011 and 2016. And based on population projections, it is expected to double by 2036.

Meanwhile the total number of households available to them remained relatively unchanged between 2011 and 2016.

“The community is aware that there is not enough housing to meet the existing and future needs of this growing demographic,” states the assessment, which received 174 responses.

The under 55 housing survey can be accessed at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/DSSSBNM and is also available in hard copy at the village office if required.

Residents have until the end of February to complete the survey, Anderson said.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Designated drivers who charge for rides in B.C. may be breaking the law

Just Posted

UPDATE: Izaiah Loring family says young man missing since Boxing Day has been found

No details have been released; family requests privacy

TC Energy to sell a 65% equity interest in Coastal GasLink pipeline

Once deal is done, Coastal GasLink will secure financing with a syndicate of banks

Public safety minister asks RCMP for clarity over Indigenous blockade strategy

The RCMP says The Guardian denied a request for the police force to see the documents

Burns Lake schools offer free menstrual products

This follows a ministerial order issued in April

Christmas spirit

Old Saint Nic has nothing on Shelby Tom’s (R) Christmas attire. Standing… Continue reading

Lower taxes, new RRSP rules among 2020 changes in Canada

$75 credit for digital news subscriptions and no more federal carbon tax in Alberta, too

B.C.’s top local news stories of 2019

A year in review: the shocking, stirring and amazing stories that caught our attention

INFOGRAPHIC: B.C.’s most-crowded hospitals are in Fraser Valley, Northern B.C.

See if your local hospital’s in-patient wards operated over capacity in 2018/19

B.C. zoo vows change after report of animals suffering ‘boredom and frustration’

Manager promises upgrades, including a safari park and better accommodation for big cats

Rain, snow set B.C. up for soggy, slippery start to 2020

Warnings cover much of the province on New Year’s Eve

Avalanche in northwestern B.C. kills two snowboarders

Two young men from Alaska were killed in Tatshenshini-Alsek Provincial Park

Ex-Kelowna cop accused of sending explicit photos and threatening domestic-violence victim

A woman claims she had to leave the Kelowna area to avoid further harassment by RCMP members

B.C. couple donates thousands to charity from their Harry Potter-themed Christmas house

Uniquely decorated house attracted more than 2,000 Potterheads in one weekend for a good cause

B.C. child actor Jacob Tremblay helps release rehabilitated seal pups

One of the marine mammals was named Ja-cod in the young celebrity’s honour

Most Read