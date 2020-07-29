Burns Lake’s B.C. Wildfire service organizes charity car wash

The B.C. Wildfire Service organized a car wash on July 25, to raise money for the Live It, Love It charity organization. Around 15 crew members were present at Burns Lake Husky where the car wash was organized. The Live It, Love It organization was founded by former Burns Lake local Jeff Scott, after he suffered life-changing injuries in a snowboarding accident that left him quadriplegic. The foundation for adaptive adventure makes it possible for people with disabilities to experience the outdoors in a way that seems impossible for many. The B.C. Wildfire Service crew raised approximately around $1,000 after the car wash event. For more information on the foundation, go to https://www.liveitloveit.org/ (Priyanka Ketkar photo)



