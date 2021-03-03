Burns Lake’s BonHomme contest winners

In recognition of Winter Carnival Week the French Immersion PAC, with the help of Burns Lake & Chamber of Commerce and Lakes District News had held a “find BonHomme” contest. The community members were encouraged to find the poster of the French snowman BonHomme at various local businesses. Cheyenne Leween and Hope Shumka won the contest and were each given toques, a movie pass and a Chamber of Commerce gift card. (Submitted photo/Lakes District News)



Sign up here Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.