Vicky Rensby getting her first shot. (Priyanka Ketkar photo/Lakes District News)

Burns Lake’s COVID-19 vaccination for all ages begins

Organized and friendly staff welcome residents to take their first dose

The village of Burns Lake began its COVID-19 vaccination for all age groups 18 and above, last week.

The first two community clinics organized by Northern Health, are being held at the Curling Club at Lakeside Multiplex in Burns Lake from Apr. 6 to Apr. 10 and from Apr. 12 to Apr. 16.

The province has stepped into phase 3 of the vaccine roll-out with the system opening up for those born in 1950 or earlier. However, as of Mar. 25, Northern Health opened up its booking line to anyone over the age of 18, setting the stage for a multi-day clinic. This followed the health authority’s decision to concentrate on smaller communities for now.

READ MORE: Online COVID-19 vaccine booking opens B.C.-wide Tuesday morning

Granisle also had its community-wide clinic, open to all age groups from Apr. 7 to Apr. 9 and as per Vicky Rensby, the health services coordinator for Northern Health for Granisle, Burns Lake and the Southside region, Granisle’s vaccination drive was a success.

Rensby also said that the Burns Lake clinic was aiming to vaccinate at least 180 to 190 people each day.

“The smooth running of the clinic is possible because of the hard work of my staff. They are the ones managing the daily intake and ensuring things move along without any problems,” she said.

People who have booked their appointments are expected to arrive not more than five minutes before their appointment time. They are then asked to take off their own mask and handed a medical mask to wear. After sanitizing their hands, they are asked to undergo an initial screening where they are asked to fill out a self-assessment form. They are then redirected to an empty vaccination booth. Everyone who gets vaccinated is asked to wait for 15 minutes after their shot to ensure they aren’t feeling any severe side effects.

Several community members have already taken to Facebook to praise the well-organized efforts at the clinic. From “friendly, prompt excellent service above and beyond” to appreciating the behind-the-scenes efforts that went into organizing the clinics, Burns Lake community has been singing praises of the vaccination clinic.

These vaccination clinics are not the first for Burns Lake as health care workers and those who care for senior citizens, as well as several senior citizens received their first shots earlier this year.

Community clinics in Burns Lake and on the Southside March 16 and March 17 resulted in approximately 800 shots given.

Southside and area clinics begin this week from Apr. 13 to Apr. 17 and Apr. 20 to Apr. 24.

“Several people still don’t know that this mass vaccination effort is underway here right now. I hope everyone who wants the shot, gets one,” said Rensby, adding that more clinics would be organized depending on how many people still need to be vaccinated in the future.

Rensby has now been handing out fliers for the vaccination clinic.

To book an appointment, Burns Lake and Southside residents can call between 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. everyday on 1-866-481-2175.

– With files from Rod Link

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

The Village of Burns Lake councillor Charlie Rensby got his first shot last week at the clinic held inside the Burns Lake Curling Club. (Priyanka Ketkar photo/Lakes District News)

The Village of Burns Lake councillor Charlie Rensby got his first shot last week at the clinic held inside the Burns Lake Curling Club. (Priyanka Ketkar photo/Lakes District News)

Charlie Rensby getting his first shot. (Priyanka Ketkar photo/Lakes District News)

Previous story
1 in 3 young Canadians have given up on owning a home: poll

Just Posted

Burning will only occur if weather conditions are suitable and allow smoke to dissipate. (Priyanka Ketkar photo/Lakes District News)
Pile burning of 50 wood debris in Burns Lake community forest

Smoke might be visible for Burns Lake and neighboring areas

Tourism update Meghan Olson. (Priyanka Ketkar photo/Lakes District News)
Village of Burns Lake gets a new tourism coordinator

Meghan Olson, a Burns Lake local, replaces the former coordinator

COVID 19 cases in the province between Mar. 28 to Apr. 3. (BC CDC photo/Lakes District News)
No new COVID-19 cases in Burns Lake

Weekly COVID-19 cases decline in Northwest B.C.

Nee Tahi Buhn band
Nee Tahi Buhn Band chief and council removed

Interim council working towards a by-election

The brew master himself, Nathan Nicholas. The family is currently raising money to donate to The Pines. (Submitted/Lakes District News)
Ursa Minor Brewery in Burns Lake hoping to become a tourist destination

A local family-owned business bringing people from all over

Restaurant patrons enjoy the weather on a patio in Vancouver, B.C., Monday, April 5, 2021. The province has restricted indoor dining at all restaurants in B.C. due to a spike in COVID-19 numbers. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C.’s COVID-19 indoor dining, drinking ban extending into May

Restaurant association says patio rules to be clarified

B.C. Premier John Horgan speaks at the B.C. legislature. (B.C. government)
Tougher COVID-19 restrictions in B.C., including travel, still ‘on the table’: Horgan

John Horgan says travel restrictions will be discussed Wednesday by the provincial cabinet

Protesters occupied a road leading to Fairy Creek Watershed near Port Renfrew. (Submitted photo)
B.C. First Nation says logging activist interference not welcome at Fairy Creek

Vancouver Island’s Pacheedaht concerned about increasing polarization over forestry activities

Flow Academy is not accepting membership applications from anybody who has received a dose of the vaccine, according to a password-protected membership application form. (Submitted image)
B.C. martial arts gym refusing patrons who have been vaccinated, wear masks

Interior Health has already issued a ticket to Flow Academy for non-compliance with public health orders

Guinevere, lovingly referred to by Jackee Sullivan and her family as Gwenny, is in need of a gynecological surgery. The family is raising money to help offset the cost of the procedure. (Jackee Sullivan/Special to Langley Advance Times)
Langley lizard’s owners raise funds for gynecological surgery

The young reptile is scheduled for operation on Tuesday

Facebook screenshot of the sea lion on Holberg Road. (Greg Clarke Facebook video)
VIDEO: Sea lion randomly spotted on remote B.C. logging road

Greg Clarke was driving home on the Holberg Road April 12, when he saw a large sea lion.

Defence counsel for the accused entered two not guilty pleas by phone to Grand Forks Provincial Court Tuesday, Jan. 12. File photo
B.C. seafood company owner fined $25K for eating receipt, obstructing DFO inspection

Richmond company Tenshi Seafood is facing $75,000 in fines as decided March 4 by a provincial court judge

B.C. Finance Minister Selina Robinson speaks in the B.C. legislature, March 2, 2021. (Hansard TV)
B.C. NDP ministers defend ‘air tax,’ latest COVID-19 business aid

Empty home tax doesn’t apply to businesses, but space above them

In Ontario, COVID-19 vaccine clinics have been set up at local mosques. (Submitted photo: Rufaida Mohammed)
Getting the vaccine does not break your fast, says Muslim COVID-19 task force

Muslim community ‘strongly’ encouraging people to get their shot, whether or not during Ramadan

Most Read