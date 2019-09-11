Burns Lake’s dirtbike course ready for action

The dirtbike course at the Burns Lake Snowmobile Club’s site is open for riders to jump and fly through the air.

It consists of a series of tracks, jumps and hills and officially opened in August.

“Ricky Wainwright from Industrial Transformers and Riley Jubinville were involved in building the jump ramp,” as Jason Jubinville, Owner of P&B Feeds, and Riley’s father told Lakes District News.

Jason has been a supporter of the project and helped out with its construction.

“They needed a place to set this up so the snowmobile club invited them up. So far it’s a small group [of riders]. It’s an extreme thing so there’s a limited number of visitors. Some of the kids here are really good at dirt biking,” he said.

Local businesses and members of the Burns Lake community helped build the track.

“Industrial Transformers brought up an excavator and a cat to build the stuff there and move the dirt. Tahtsa Timber used their low bed truck to move the equipment in. And then there was general public contributions of fuel to help out with the work,” Jason said.

Lakes District Maintenance also donated several large loads of dirt.

But local riders are thinking beyond the dirt bike course and the ongoing work at the site is part of a larger project to build a motorcross track there.

Tyson Garrett, who has been the main pusher behind the course said he thinks the motorcross track should be ready by next year.

“Our hopes are to have a proper motorcross track and be able to hold scheduled races. And it’s something for the public to get into, and hopefully have lots of younger kids get into motorcross. I don’t know the exact dimensions but once we get the main part of the track done we are planning on expanding,” he explained.

The course is open at any time for riders with Snowmobile Club memberships, which can be purchased through the club’s website at https://blsc-bcsf.silkstart.com/join.

Many riders hit the course everyday around 6 p.m. As it can be a rough activity, dirtbikers ride at their own risk.

 

