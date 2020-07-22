The food bank is still serving the community despite the reduced number of volunteers. (Submitted/Lakes District News)

Burns Lake’s food bank demand up by about 65 per cent than February

Will continue doing food hampers

The Burns Lake food bank operated by LINK, Lakes District Family Enhancement Society, has been working in over-drive since the pandemic hit and are still seeing increased demand.

Candice Little, LINK manager, told Lakes District News that the food bank’s demand has increased by 65 per cent than what it was in February. “There were also times in the peak periods of April, May when we even saw a 100 per cent increase,” she said.

Despite the increase in demand and things slowly opening up, Little said that the food bank had no plans to open up for public to enter or to stop the hampers to go back to their regular way of doing things.

“We are a little bit nervous to do regular food bank stuff like before because we don’t have the building capacity to keep safe distance from one another so we are continuing with our hamper program and honestly until we know, we are through the second wave or whatever, we are not planning to take off the hamper program,” said Little adding that having to switch between programs and adjusting can prove to be very difficult for people.

”It took us quite a while to get everyone to come in once every two weeks, and only getting the hamper and that stuff and now if we switch back and all of a sudden in September or October, are hit with a second wave and we have to go back to hampers again, it is a really unsettling process so we are just hoping to keep this for now until we know that we definitely have this behind us,” she said.

RELATED: LINK food bank continues to serve community through pandemic

LINK however doesn’t have a lot of volunteers for delivering these hampers and according to Little, that is mainly the food bank’s choice.

“We have volunteers coming in on Monday and that’s to help us prepare the vegetable bags and the fruit bags and repacking some of our non-perishables, but we don’t have volunteers for the actual distribution because we want to minimize exposure for people and keep our volunteers safe,” she said.

The food bank also doesn’t have the support from Carrier Sekani Family Services (CSFS) anymore. When the pandemic was in its peak, CSFS had partnered with LINK to help the food bank deliver the hampers to the people who were self-quarantining or were unable to go out to get food help. However, now that businesses and the economy is opening up, CSFS is not part of the food delivery anymore.

“I hope that if we hit a second wave, we will be able to renew that partnership and get that happening again if needed,” said Little.

The food bank has received a lot of monetary support through federal, provincial grants as well as Food Banks Canada, Food Banks B.C., United Way and several other indivudals and businesses. However, Little feels that the real test of whether the food bank can keep up with the demand or not would be once the pandemic is over.

“It remains to be seen — are we going back to what our distribution used to be or are we going to continue to see more people needing food support because of an increase in unemployed people due to the pandemic? Because in that case we will need to find more ways to support the food bank through more sustainable, ongoing financing,” said Little

adding that right now whatever the food bank has been able to do is because of the community support. “I want to acknowledge our community, individuals and businesses who are always so supportive when we say we need help. That’s the specialty of our community.”

Priyanka Ketkar
Multimedia journalist
@PriyankaKetkar

priyanka.ketkar@ldnews.net

Like us on Facebook and follows us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Firefighters rescue dog that fell into ‘Abyss’ crevice in Nanaimo
Next story
Two U.S. boaters fined after B.C. RCMP find they broke COVID rules in Canadian waters

Just Posted

Highway of Tears memorial totem pole to be raised on Kitsumkalum territory west of Terrace

Totem pole will stand overlooking the Skeena river, providing place for families to visit, remember

Houston RCMP search for man, woman

Concerned for their well-being following July 20 report

CGL claims to have 80 per cent local hires at Section 6 and 7 for pipeline

Urges local indigenous and non-indigenous community to apply

Road construction at Six Mile in full swing

The road construction of new traffic lanes for Six Mile west of… Continue reading

Burns Lake EV charging stations out-of-order

The level 3 charging station’s arrival not scheduled

What’s in the latest COVID-19 response bill passed by the House of Commons?

Here’s a look at what’s in the bill, which will go to the Senate in the coming days

Driver offers cash to be infected with COVID-19

The man hung around a Langley City business until police asked him to leave

WorkSafeBC reports more than 300 violations of COVID-19 safety rules

One-third of the violations were in the service sector, which includes salons and restaurants

Dual Canadian-U.S. citizens face hostile reception on Vancouver Island

People asked to report suspicious licence plates to Canada Border Services Agency

Abbotsford officer dies of his injuries following assault in Nelson

Const. Allan Young was assaulted on July 13 on Baker Street

UPDATE: No tsunami threat to coastal B.C. after earthquakes near Vancouver Island, Alaska

A 7.4 earthquake occurred 75 miles south of Chignik, Alaska

Firefighters rescue dog that fell into ‘Abyss’ crevice in Nanaimo

Rope team’s slimmest crew member climbs down 18 metres to harness pet

Category 2, 3 fires to be banned in Southeast and Coastal Fire Centres

There are similar bans in the Kamloops and Cariboo Fire Centres as well

Judge to decide if accused Salmon Arm church shooter not guilty due to mental disorder

Court heard that man charged believed his life was in danger when he shot church elder

Most Read