Burns Lake’s Highway 35 to get a new look

Several roads will be undergoing transformation this summer in the Northern B.C. and a highway in Burns Lake will be one such projects.

In an announcement from the province, Rob Fleming, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure said that resurfacing and repaving work is an important part of maintaining infrastructure in northern B.C., where communities and industry rely on these vital connections.

“This work will ensure the reliability and safety of the province’s transportation links, especially as the economy continues to recover from the pandemic and more British Columbians return to our roads,” he said.

In Burns Lake, work to resurface 21 kilometres on Highway 35 from Burns Lake trestle bridge to the intersection of Colleymount Road, will be undertaken.

Work is nearing completion in several locations including in the Hazelton area, where 25 kilometres of asphalt surfacing is taking place as part of a $5.6-million project.

Some of the other areas where resurfacing work will be undertaken are Hwy, 97 Prince George and area side roads where ​resurfacing four kilometres on Highway 97 from the Junction of Highway 16 to fifth Avenue will take place, resurfacing 36 kilometres in the Chief Lake Road and Ness Lake Road area north of Prince George and resurfacing 40 kilometres of side roads in the Cluculz Lake area.

“In northern B.C., where often there are only a few road access points into remote and rural communities, highway and road maintenance is extremely important,” said Nathan Cullen, Minister of Municipal Affairs and MLA for Stikine. “Safe and reliable highways and roads are essential for northerners to get to work, school and appointments.”

Currently, road construction work is also happening between Savory Rd. and Dominion St. near Endako. This has created the need for single lane alternating traffic. The road is expected to re-open fully on June 10 at 4 p.m.

Throughout the 2022 season the province is expected to invest roughly $50 million in resurfacing northern highways and local roads to ensure motorists continue to have a safe and comfortable driving experience.

Drivers are reminded to observe construction zone speed limits and the direction of traffic control personnel. Updates on delays and closures can be found online on: https://www.drivebc.ca/