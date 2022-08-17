Burns Lake’s Junior A Hockey Club gets a Head Coach for the inaugural hockey season

The Burns Lake Timbermen, the team from the Junior A Hockey Club announced its first Associate GM/ Head Coach for the inaugural 2022-23 hockey season.

James Dyment, a coach based out of Fort Fraser, has been selected as the first Head Coach.

“I am so proud to be named the first GM / Head Coach. This season will be the first step on the way to the league championship. I can’t wait to meet all of our great fans at the arena. Let’s go, Timbermen,” said Dyment.

Dyment brings with him 20 years of coaching experience. He moved to Fort Fraser around three years ago, and will be moving to Burns Lake for the hockey season.

“I am very excited about making this team a powerhouse in the GMHL and I can’t wait to see everyone at the rink cheering on the Timbermen,” said Dyment.

Upon signing Dyment, GMHL West Executive Director Dr. Derek Prue said, “The Timbermen are so pleased that we have been able to retain James in this position with the Club. His local presence and vast experience in coaching and managing in western Canada will surely be a great asset to the club this coming season!”

Last week, the club held their board meeting with several people in attendance. According to Dyment, the team is still looking for game day volunteers.

Anyone who wants to volunteer or to enquire about any other openings with the team is asked to contact Dyment at james@burnslakejuniora.com