Now that the team name has been picked they began the logo/jersey/uniform design, it should be within the next month. (Submitted photo/Lakes District News)

Now that the team name has been picked they began the logo/jersey/uniform design, it should be within the next month. (Submitted photo/Lakes District News)

Burns Lake’s Junior Hockey A team to be called Burns Lake Timbermen

Already signed two players

The Junior A hockey team from the Greater Metro Hockey League (GMHL) West that is soon going to be established in Burns Lake, already has a name – Burns Lake Timbermen.

A name contest was held earlier this year, which received a total of 60 entries, and Timbermen, Voyageurs and Sasquatch were chosen as the top three names. Bill Fritsen’s submission of Timbermen was finalized as the name for the team, said Alex Dyck, the director of player and community development, GMHL West.

The Timbermen will operate at the Lakeside Multiplex, and the team will consist of players between the ages of 16 to 21.

“Currently we have signed two players from our Edmonton ID camp and have our draft coming up this weekend to discuss prospects,” he said.

There will be a total of 21 home games in Burns Lake for the season, mostly on Friday and Saturday evenings.

The season will start in October, while practices begin early to-mid September.

“We do not have our schedule just yet,” confirmed Dyck.

The team is yet to have a coach and general manager as well, and they are in the final stages of the interview process to determine who the general manager or head coach would be.

The official website of the team has also launched and details, and any upcoming schedule can be found on: https://www.burnslakejuniora.com/. There is also a Facebook page Burns Lake Junior A Hockey Club: https://www.facebook.com/Burns-Lake-Junior-A-Hockey-Club-102064955814978 where announcements on upcoming schedules and games can be found.

During a council meeting, information that the Burns Lake Minor Hockey Association (BLMHA) is not supportive of the decision, came up for discussion. However, when asked about whether the Timbermen team organizers had since spoken with the BLMHA, Dyck said that they were yet to speak.

“We have not spoken to the Burns Lake Minor Hockey Association yet although, we make it a goal within our teams to provide as much support as we can within minor hockey programs, and love to see players graduate from said minor hockey into junior,” he said.

Previous story
Texas police: School door shut but didn’t lock before attack

Just Posted

Installation of 200 kilometres of fibre optic cable to connect Dease Lake and Iskut with high-speed internet gets underway May 31 on Tahltan territory. (Submitted photo)
Tahltan, Citywest break ground on project to provide northwest communities with high-speed internet

The Coastal GasLink pipeline near Parsnip River crossing in northern B.C., February 2022. The company is being sued by a former chef who worked at one of its remote camps. (Coastal GasLink photo)
Former chef of remote Coastal GasLink camp sues for sexual battery, unsanitary workplace

Dean Anderson holds up a sign before a march on the first National Day of Action to draw attention to the opioid overdose epidemic, in the Downtown Eastside of Vancouver, on February 21, 2017. Beginning Jan. 31 2023, adults in B.C. will be allowed to carry up to 2.5 grams of drugs for personal use, Health Canada announced May 31, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. approved to decriminalize possession of small amounts of street drugs as deaths soar

The grounds of Fraser Valley Institution for Women, located on King Road in Abbotsford. (Vikki Hopes/Black Press Media)
Overrepresentation of Indigenous women in custody reaches historic levels in B.C.