Burns Lake’s much awaited Splash Park almost ready

The Radley Beach Splash Park is 95 per cent ready. According to the Village CAO, Sheryl Worthing, there is still some work left that includes placing the remainder of the sod, installing signage, commissioning the water features, get the water sample approval with a final approval from Northern Health Authority and allowing the sod to root. She also indicated that the splash park would most likely be open for the public within the next two weeks. The village would do a soft-opening for the park due to Covid and would let the community know through the village’s website and Facebook page. The total cost for the splash park has been $450,000, of which $300,000 have been allocated towards the actual splash park and $150,000 are towards the ground preparation, water connection, drainage, electrical and landscaping. “We have no date scheduled for a ribbon cutting ceremony and won’t, until the Provincial Health Officer gives the okay,” confirmed Worthing. (Priyanka Ketkar photo)



