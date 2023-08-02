Jake Savoie (bottom-center) is helping his father Chris Savoie (top) lift the playground columns while Luke Savoie (bottom-left) is walking to grab another column for installing the new playground at Spirit Square in Burns Lake on July 28, 2023 (Saddman Zaman photos/Lakes District News)

Burns Lake’s new playground work begins

Chris Savoie, his two sons Jake and Luke Savoie, and Tony Sholty are contractors building the new playground at Spirit Square in Burns Lake on July 28. (Saddman Zaman photos/Lakes District News)

 

Jake Savoie (bottom-center) is helping his father Chris Savoie (top) lift the playground columns for installing the new playground at Spirit Square in Burns Lake on July 28, 2023 (Saddman Zaman photos/Lakes District News)

Jake Savoie (right) is handing over the cordless electric screwdriver to his father Chris Savoie (top), Luke Savoie (bottom-center) and Tony Sholty (bottom) are installing the new playground at Spirit Square in Burns Lake on July 28, 2023 (Saddman Zaman photos/Lakes District News)

Chris Savoie (top), Jake Savoie (bottom-left), Luke Savoie (bottom-right) and Tony Sholty (bottom) are installing the new playground at Spirit Square in Burns Lake on July 28, 2023 (Saddman Zaman photos/Lakes District News)

Chris Savoie (top), Luke Savoie (bottom) and Tony Sholty (right) are installing the new playground at Spirit Square in Burns Lake on July 28, 2023 (Saddman Zaman photos/Lakes District News)

Chris Savoie, a playground installer checking the joints of the newly installed columns at the new playground of Spirit Square in Burns Lake on July 28, 2023 (Saddman Zaman photos/Lakes District News)

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Cyberattack on B.C. health websites may have taken personal information

Just Posted

Gregory Adrian Donders. (Prince Rupert RCMP photo)
Police seek help finding Prince Rupert aggravated assault suspect

Map of Tintagel Area Restrictions. (B.C. Wildfire Service /Lakes District News)
Tintagel road restrictions in place

Map of Old Man Lake Area Restrictions (B.C. Wildfire Service map/Lakes District News)
Old Man Lake area restriction order

Rendition of the Horizon North Crossroads Lodge in Kitimat. (Horizon North photo)
More Kitimat hospitality workers vote for strike action