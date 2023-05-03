Burns Lake’s Opal Beds Trail: an open and shut case

The Eagle Creek Opal Beds Trail near Burns Lake has been downgraded by the provincial government, to the surprise of the local trail society. (photo courtesy Recreation Sites and Trails BC)

With spring outdoor activities starting, one of the closest popular hiking routes to Burns Lake is beckoning. But those who use the popular Eagle Creek Trail Opal Beds Trail will find it is not up to past standards.

The local not-for-profit organization that looks after the trail, along with many others in the Lakes District, pointed out that the provincial government disassembled the trail’s amenities. The Lakes Outdoor Recreation Society (LORS) looks after about 30 rec sites and provincial park spots in the area. While the opal bed attraction is still listed as open and available on the website of Recreation Sites and Trails BC (RSTBC), it isn’t open in effect, claimed LORS.

“How can you not consider it closed when you (RSTBC personnel) actually go to the site and remove the picnic tables and the outhouse and the fire rings, remove everything to the point where they took things we ourselves had put in, without a comment to us it was going to happen,” said Garth Schienbein, president of LORS.

“It’s incorrect that Eagle Creek Recreation Site is closed. The site is open and the club was consulted,” said Brandy Hughes, the Smithers-based recreation officer for RSTBC.

The Ministry of Environment, overseers of RSTBC and BC Parks, was consulted for clarification.

“Eagle Creek was legally established as a BC Recreation Site in 1995 with overnight camping and trailhead as activities,” said a Victoria-based spokesperson for the ministry. “Infrared counter data and historical data collected by RSTBC has shown significantly lower use at Eagle Creek compared to other recreation sites in the Nadina District.”

The ministry said that they didn’t wish to continue investing in the site.

“Maintaining the site as a campground included costs such as septic pumping, annual danger tree assessments/falling, painting/repairing infrastructure, and scheduled site visits through contracted maintenance.

“Additionally, a review found that campsite infrastructure [outhouse, fire rings, tables] were no longer up to standard and in need of replacement.”

“The combination of low visitor use and high costs associated with maintenance and infrastructure replacement meant it was not feasible to maintain the site to a campground standard. Campsite infrastructure was subsequently removed in October 2021. This included tables and fire rings.

“Going forward, the site will be managed as a trailhead and the RSTBC is seeking a formal partner for trail maintenance.”

LORS is listed as the formal partner on the provincial website.

Eagle Creek Opal Beds Trail information

Site Description: This 2.3 km trail, one way, is best known for the precious minerals in the area which include opals and agate rocks. There are some short steep sections on the trail before reaching the viewpoints overlooking Eagle Creek Valley, the community of Burns Lake, and Tchesinkut Lake. This trail is not regularly maintained. Expect blowdown.

Driving Directions: From Burns Lake, travel south on Hwy 35 for ~1.5 km, turning west or right onto Eagle Creek Road. At 400 meters on Eagle Creek Road, stay right at the junction with Clearview Road, follow main road keeping left at any main intersections for 3.0 kms until you reach the Guyishton Road. Turn left onto the Guyishton and continue for 1.2 km. Turn right onto the Opal Beds Road and follow for 2.3 km to the end and trailhead.