Burns Lake’s safety task force committee disbanded

Burns Lake’s safety task force committee was expected to engage the community and provide council with recommendations for future budgets - from parking to speed limit issues. (Lakes District News file photo)

Council has chosen to disband Burns Lake’s safety task force committee, which was formed to address current and emerging traffic, road and parking issues in Burns Lake.

“Coordinating meetings with numerous stakeholders was difficult as everyone has to try and fit committee meetings into already busy schedules,” explained Burns Lake Mayor Chris Beach. “Because of this, council made the decision to disband the safety task force committee.”

“Committee members will still be able to provide input into topics of discussion, and will still be consulted on topics related to the committee, if they choose,” he added.

Five members had been chosen to be part of this committee earlier this year – Doug MacDonald, representing ICBC; Seth Hunter, representing Lakes District Maintenance; Lianne Olson, representing the Burns Lake and District Chamber of Commerce; and Angie Allwood and Carl Lutz, who were representing the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure.

As part of their goals, the committee was expected to engage the community and provide council with recommendations for future budgets – from parking to speed limit issues.

The idea of forming this committee was suggested when the village held a meeting with local business and building owners in October 2017 to garner feedback on recent parking changes.

The committee was expected to discuss the possibility of relocating a crosswalk from its current location near Chevron to a new location near the parking lot across from the Evergreen Mall, as well as discussing the possibility of a warning/crosswalk light near this proposed crosswalk.

The task force was also expected to discuss a feasibility study to re-develop the parking lot across from the Evergreen Mall, as well as the possibility of combining this parking lot with the Tweedsmuir Hotel’s parking lot (old Lakeland Hotel).

In addition, the committee was expected to discuss the possibility of changing speed limits within the village.

Last year council was considering the possibility of lowering speed limits in Burns Lake to improve safety. The current speed limit within the village is 50 km/h unless otherwise posted. This proposed change would not include Hwy. 16, where the current speed limit is also 50 km/h.

Last year council directed village staff to install two short-term parking signs and one loading zone sign along Hwy. 16 – between Centre Street and First Avenue – to increase parking options along the highway. The location of these signs drew criticism from some community members.

