The village will start working on the design phase for the project. (Priyanka Ketkar photo/Lakes District News)

The village will start working on the design phase for the project. (Priyanka Ketkar photo/Lakes District News)

Burns Lake’s St. John’s Heritage Church revitalization to begin

A $275,000 provincial grant to help move the project forward

The village will finally be moving ahead with the redevelopment of St. John’s Heritage Church now that they have secured provincial funding.

The village has been approved for a $275,000 grant under the province’s Community Economic Recovery Infrastructure Program’s (CERIP) Unique Heritage Infrastructure stream worth $16 million.

“Funding heritage and cultural projects throughout British Columbia is vital for communities and their well being. It allows them to remain connected to their past and it helps to support their cultural organizations”. said Katrine Conroy, Minister of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development.

A total of 68 community projects all across B.C., would benefit from this funding.

“This funding also helps communities recover from the pandemic with investments in programs that benefit the whole community,” said Conroy.

In a village council meeting, the staff and council were excited by the funding announcement however, Sheryl Worthing, the village chief administrative officer did note that the funding was lesser than what was expected.

READ MORE: ‘We have not dropped the project’: says Burns Lake Council about St. John’s Heritage Church

Worthing also said that the staff would now work towards making up the difference of $167,000, by applying to other grants. However, the work on the project would now start with the first step being consultation with an architect for the design phase, she said.

The village has also set aside $50,000 in reserve for the project from the “General Operating” fund since last year.

The village had started work on some side projects for the church building last year, such as bringing water service to the property line, getting a wheelchair access built off of the new sidewalk in the front of the building, preparing for a sidewalk let down for the parking lot development.

During a council meeting last year, Michael Riis-Christianson had presented the council with a letter outlining the St. John’s Heritage Church’s redevelopment prospects, hoping to revitalize the work on the project. This letter came after the council rejected the museum society’s business plan proposal in November 2019.

The village later in the year submitted for the province’s grant and have finally secured the funding.

“The awarded projects show us the strong local connections of our history and heritage. CERIP has shown us the great need for this type of funding and it has shown us that people need their heritage,” says Britney Dack, chair of Heritage BC’s board of directors.

“It is part of our daily lives. It is part of communities and our stories.”

ALSO READ: Would St. John’s Heritage Church in Burns Lake ever be reopened?

Priyanka Ketkar
Multimedia journalist
@PriyankaKetkar

priyanka.ketkar@ldnews.net

Like us on Facebook and follows us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Fentanyl toxicity rises, carfentanil deaths spike: 165 fatal overdoses in 1st month of 2021

Just Posted

The grant is part of the province’s $10-billion COVID-19 response. (Priyanka Ketkar photo/Lakes District News)
Burns Lake Native Development Corporation secures provincial grant funding

To construct a new industrial mechanic shop and training space

Construction on the Beacon Theatre’s facade is expected to start by summer. (Priyanka Ketkar photo/Lakes District News)
Burns Lake’s Beacon Theatre to get new siding and facade

The grant has also been awarded to the village of Granisle

The village will start working on the design phase for the project. (Priyanka Ketkar photo/Lakes District News)
Burns Lake’s St. John’s Heritage Church revitalization to begin

A $275,000 provincial grant to help move the project forward

The level of service survey is expected to help formulate the budget and aid in improving the financial planning for 2021-2025. (Priyanka Ketkar photo/Lakes District News)
Village’s level of service survey sees 157 responses

Lack of animal control, cleanliness on Radley beach among top concerns

Burns Lake museum hoping to put up five exhibitions this year. (Priyanka Ketkar photo/Lakes District News)
Lakes District Museum accepting exhibition proposals

Applications open until Mar. 31

Dr. Bonnie Henry talks about phase two in B.C.’s COVID-19 immunization plan as Premier John Horgan and Minister Arian Dix look on during a press conference at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Monday, March 1, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
B.C. reports 438 new COVID cases, 2 deaths; Dr. Henry defends vaccine plan

Long-term care outbreaks are decreasing

A man pauses at a coffin after carrying it during a memorial march to remember victims of overdose deaths in Vancouver on Saturday, August 15, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Fentanyl toxicity rises, carfentanil deaths spike: 165 fatal overdoses in 1st month of 2021

Roughly 11 people died every two days in January

Older rental apartments are prime candidates for renovations, and could result in lost affordable housing stock. (Zoë Ducklow photo)
B.C.’s renoviction overhaul a good start, but won’t preserve affordable stock, lawyer says

And still no protection for people who can’t pay rent due to COVID-19

(Photo by Marissa Baecker/Shoot the Breeze)
B.C. WHL teams to hit the ice with Kelowna, Kamloops hub cities

Kelowna, Kamloops centres chosen to host B.C. WHL teams for 24-game regular season

The machines are akin to ATMs and allow drug users at risk of overdose to get hydromorphone pills dispensed to them after their palm has been scanned to identify its unique vein pattern. (CANADIAN PRESS)
Feds dole out $3.5M for ‘vending machines’ to dispense safer opioids in B.C.

The machines are located in four cities across Canada, including Vancouver and Victoria

Grandma Ellen Gerow’s cabin used to be situated on Gerow Island at the beginning of the driveway to what is now my brother Marvin Gerow’s property. (Albert Gerow/LDAC/Lakes District News)
LDAC presents paintings from Albert Gerow and more

LDAC’s second virtual concert and art show released

Kelowna’s lakefront visitor centre is one of 130 around the province. Tourism businesses have been hardest hit by COVID-19 restrictions on travel. (Destination B.C.)
Tourism, small business getting COVID-19 help, B.C. minister says

$300M grant program has delivered $50 million so far

The incident happened in downtown Castlegar. Photo: Betsy Kline
Castlegar teen recounts stabbing after stranger breaks into grandmother’s house

The unnamed teen survived a terrifying attack Feb. 21

(Black Press file photo)
Agassiz boy, 11, dies from ‘extensive injuries’: Homicide team

Agassiz RCMP were called out Friday to assist with a child in medical distress

Most Read