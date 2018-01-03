Burns Lake’s top stories of 2017 – part one

Here’s a look at what happened in Burns Lake during the first six months of 2017

Suspicious device brought into WKE – March 8, 2017

William Konkin Elementary (WKE) was evacuated on Feb. 28, 2017 after a potentially explosive device that had been brought to the school by a primary student was taken to the principal’s office.

“Due to the realism of the device and potential safety risk, the RCMP were called and a fire alarm was initiated to evacuate all staff and students,” explained School District No. 91 superintended Charlene Seguin.

The RCMP determined that further expertise would be required and that students and staff should follow evacuation protocols by moving to the Muriel Mould Learning Centre.

“The entire sequence above took less than 10 minutes,” described Seguin.

Lakeside Multiplex under scrutiny – March 15, 2017

After a recommendation from councillor Kelly Holliday, Burns Lake council passed a motion to conduct an organizational review of the Lakeside Multiplex, Tom Forsyth Memorial Arena and Burns Lake Curling Rink.

According to councillor Holliday, the organizational review will be intended to reduce some of the costs associated with the local recreation facilities. The review will be conducted as part of the village’s recreation master plan, which is currently being developed.

“Before we dive into our recreation master plan, we should look at possibilities of reducing some of the expenses at the Multiplex,” said councillor Holliday. “There may be some over service there.”

Animals seized from Southside – March 22, 2017

The B.C. SPCA has recently seized 27 animals living in deplorable conditions from a Southside property.

Constables seized 13 adult dogs, seven puppies and seven horses from the Cheslatta property on March 9, 2017.

“The owner does not live on the property and the dogs were left tethered outdoors,” says SPCA constable Dale Bakken.

The seized dogs, primarily Australian shepherds and mixed breeds, included six puppies under two days old and one three-week-old puppy.

“Many of the seized animals were underweight and some were showing signs of dehydration,” said Bakken. “The horses, including pregnant mares and very underweight yearlings, had no shelter, no water and limited access to food.”

Cheslatta Carrier Nation Chief re-elected – April 19, 2017

Cheslatta Carrier Nation (CCN) will not be holding an election this year since the current chief and council were re-elected by acclamation last week.

Chief Corrina Leween and councillors Hazel Burt and Ted Jack were the only candidates that came forward at the nomination meeting held at the CCN office on April 10, 2017.

“As elected leader of my community, I am pleased with the results of the nomination,” said Chief Leween. “It is an honour as chief to have been re-elected by acclamation.

“This is especially pleasing as there is much work left to do with reconciliation with the provincial government as well as other projects in the works,” she added.

Two new physicians in Burns Lake – April 26, 2017

Burns Lake will soon have two new physicians working out of the primary care clinic inside the Lakes District Hospital and Health Centre.

Before the new doctors, Burns Lake’s $55-million hospital had a primary care clinic up and running with no physicians. The new addition brings the total number of doctors in town to seven.

One of the doctors, Dr. Tammy Williams, comes from Vancouver Island and has started her practice in Burns Lake on April 18, 2017. A second physician is expected to start practice as early as May 1, 2017, pending completion of the hiring process.

Is northwest B.C. getting its fair share? – April 26, 2017

A group of local governments, which includes Burns Lake and the Regional District of Buckley-Nechako (RDBN), is asking the province for three per cent of the revenue generated in northwest B.C.

The Northwest B.C. Resource Benefits Alliance was formed in 2014 to achieve “fair revenue sharing” for the region through negotiations with the provincial government. It now represents all 21 local governments in the Regional Districts of Bulkley-Nechako, Kitimat-Stikine and Skeena-Queen Charlotte.

The alliance is using the upcoming election to put pressure on the provincial government.

@flavio_nienow

newsroom@ldnews.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.